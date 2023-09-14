Rehabbing Red Sox Reliever Takes Big Step In Return To MLB

While the Boston Red Sox don’t have much left to play for, one of their relievers is keeping up his hope to return to the majors this season.

Zack Kelly has been out since early April after suffering a significant elbow injury at Tropicana Field, which required him to undergo surgery in early May.

But after months of rehab, Kelly began a rehab assignment with High-A Greenville at the start of September and took a big step in his comeback Wednesday night by pitching for Double-A Portland.

Kelly had a solid rehab outing with the Sea Dogs, allowing one hit and one run across two innings while striking out one. He threw 14 of his 24 pitches for strikes.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelly now has four appearances since starting his rehab assignment, letting up four runs over four innings of work to go along with four strikeouts and five walks.

The 28-year-old right-hander made six appearances this season for the Red Sox, posting a 3.68 ERA and 1.64 WHIP. He could have been a useful arm out of the Red Sox bullpen, which was depleted at various points this season, if it had not been for the injury.

Kelly doesn’t have much time left to make it back to the big leagues this season. The Red Sox will have just 15 games remaining on their schedule once they complete Thursday’s doubleheader against the rival New York Yankees.