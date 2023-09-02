Boston Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly made his return to the mound Friday in a rehab start with High-A Greenville.

The 28-year-old has been on the 60-day injured list since suffering a right arm injury during a Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays game at Tropicana Field on April 12. The right-hander eased his way back into baseball activities and made his first step toward a potential return to Boston before the end of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Kelly started and pitched one inning for the Greenville Drive against the Brooklyn Cyclones at Fluor Field at the West End. The second-year major league struck out two and walked one batter in a scoreless inning. His fastball had a velocity between 94-96 mph and generated four whiffs, per Sox Prospects’ Ian Cundall.

High-A Greenville shut out the Cyclones, 3-0. No. 2 prospect Roman Anthony went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, and No. 5 prospect Kyle Teel went 1-for-4 with a walk on the night.

Kelly will continue his rehab assignment in High-A Greenville before traveling with Low-A Salem, where he will join No. 9 prospect Nazzan Zanetello. He is scheduled to pitch three times starting Sept. 5, per the Cardinal News’ Steve Hemphill on Monday.