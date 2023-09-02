David Ortiz is a busy man, but the Boston Red Sox legend always tries to make time for current players who want his advice or tips on how to improve their game.

Bobby Dalbec has spent the majority of the season in Triple-A Worcester. He’s played in 10 games with Boston prior to September, but he has produced in Triple-A Worcester with 31 home runs and 71 RBIs prior to Saturday’s game.

The 28-year-old remains patient for his chance in Boston and has taken advice from veterans like Justin Turner. He also has taken up Ortiz’s open-door policy of asking for advice.

“Guys from a lot of different teams call me,” Ortiz told The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “Not from (the Red Sox) very much. Dalbec sends me videos and wants to have conversations about his swing. I like that.”

The conversations about his swing might be why Dalbec has displayed increased power in his bat this season. The question is whether he can translate his production with the WooSox with Boston.

Dalbec is a possible candidate to be called up this month with teams able to increase their roster size. The Red Sox are locked up in the corner infield spots and designated hitter. But Dalbec has tried to be versatile and can play shortstop if needed.

But the focus on his game should be an encouraging sign for Boston to show Dalbec isn’t staying complacent no matter what is asked of him.