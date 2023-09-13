Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was primed for a monster 2023 season, but those expectations since have been diminished.

That’s because Aaron Rodgers won’t be throwing Wilson the ball in the 23-year-old’s sophomore campaign. The star quarterback’s debut season with the Jets ended after only four snaps, as Rodgers tore his Achilles minutes into New York’s overtime win over the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.

Wilson, last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, caught up with Rodgers not long after the four-time NFL MVP went down. The Ohio State product shed some light on the exchange Tuesday during an appearance on 98.7FM ESPN New York’s “Bart & Hahn” show.

“At halftime, I just went in to check on him in the training room,” Wilson said. “Made sure I gave him a hug and told him I love him. It really hurt my heart. He told me, ‘Sorry, kid.’ Just like that. He said, ‘Sorry, kid.’ He said he loved me back and that was it. Truly heartbroken, for real.”

Wilson still managed to be fairly productive Monday night despite everything he and the Jets were dealing with. The 2022 10th overall pick paced New York with five receptions including an absurd game-tying touchdown catch with less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

The star wideout will face another tough challenge Sunday against a Dallas Cowboys defense that didn’t allow a single point in Week 1.