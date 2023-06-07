How Jalen Mills Explained His New Role In Patriots Defense

FOXBORO, Mass. — When Jalen Mills signed with the Patriots in 2021, he was expected to play a multipositional role in New England’s secondary.

It took two years, but that role finally is materializing for the veteran defensive back.

After serving as a starting outside cornerback in his first two Patriots seasons, Mills has taken on new responsibilities this spring. Nearly all of the practice reps he took in New England’s first two open organized team activities came at safety or in the slot.

Mills has prior experience at both of those spots, but little in a Patriots uniform. He lined up in the slot on just 11.6% of the 1,382 defensive snaps he’s played for New England, per Pro Football Focus, and hasn’t played a single snap at free safety since 2020, when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles. All 26 of his starts for the Patriots came at outside corner.

It’s different, Mills acknowledged. But he’s enjoying it.

“For sure, man,” the 29-year-old said after Tuesday’s OTA. “It gives me the ability to not only show my versatility but be around the ball a little more and make more plays.”

Mills is one of several players who’ve received looks at Devin McCourty’s old free safety position in spring practice. Defensive play-caller Steve Belichick said before OTAs that the team was holding an “open competition” to replace its longtime defensive leader, who started every game over his final seven seasons before retiring earlier this year. Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe and third-round rookie Marte Mapu also have taken reps there.