Will Bruins See Former Teammate Connor Clifton In Preseason Vs. Sabres?

The Boston Bruins are traveling to Buffalo, N.Y. to face off against the Sabres in their second preseason game on Tuesday night.

The Black and Gold will roll out a roster mixed with veterans, including Brandon Carlo and Matt Grzelyck, and prospects to take on their Atlantic Division rivals.

Will Boston have the opportunity to see former Bruins blue-liner Connor Clifton in the game?

Not this time.

Much like the Bruins, the Sabres are going with a mixture of vets and prospects for the game featuring Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin and Devon Levi.

Boston will have to wait until the regular season to see Clifton in a Buffalo uniform after he signed with the Sabres as a free agent on July 1, since the two clubs only meet once in the preseason.

The Quinnipiac University product spent five seasons in Boston, participating in 232 games for the Black and Gold. Last season he tallied five goals and 18 assists.

The Sabres will host the Bruins on Nov. 14 and Dec. 27 at KeyBank Center and Boston will welcome back Clifton on Dec. 7 at TD Garden.

Here’s the full roster the Sabres will roll out against the Bruins.

Forwards: Zach Benson, Brandon Biro, Filip Cederqvist, Mason Jobst, Tyson Kozak, Jiri Kulich, Casey Mittelstadt, Brett Murray, Isak Rosen, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch

Defensemen: Joseph Cecconi, Kale Clague, Rasmus Dahlin, Mats Lindgren, Mattias Samuelsson, Riley Stillman

Goaltenders: Devon Levi, Devin Cooley

Puck drop from KeyBank Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NESN+.