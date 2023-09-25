Bruins Announce Roster For Second Preseason Game Vs. Sabres In Buffalo

The Boston Bruins will head to Buffalo, N.Y. for their second game of the preseason when they face off against the Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night.

Milan Lucic, Brandon Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk are notable players dressing in for their game appearance for the Black and Gold. Alex Chaisson and Danton Heinen, who signed professional tryouts with the Bruins, will join free-agent signing Jesper Boqvist in making their Boston debuts.

Three prospects, John Beecher, Jayson Megna and Ian Mitchell, will lace up the skates for a second look after playing in the preseason opener against the New York Rangers on Sunday. Goalie Kyle Keyser dressed for the Rangers game but Brandon Bussi played the full 60 minutes, earning the shutout in net for the Bruins.

Beecher, battling for a spot on the Bruins’ opening night roster, scored his first goal of the preseason and won seven of the 11 faceoffs he took against New York on Sunday.

Highly touted prospect Mason Lohrei will make his Spoked-B debut on the blue line after a successful development camp and catching the eye of head coach Jim Montgomery in the first three days of training camp.

Here’s the full roster the Bruins will roll out against the Sabres

Forwards: John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Alex Chiasson, John Farinacci, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna Georgii Merkulov, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski.

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Matt Grzelcyk, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Ian Mitchell

Goaltenders: Michael DiPietro, Kyle Keyser

Puck drop from KeyBank Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NESN+.