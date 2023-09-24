Sunday marks a very, very important game for Zach Wilson and the Jets.

If New York suffers its 15th straight loss to New England, it will drop Gang Green to 1-2 on the season and might force Robert Saleh and company to reevaluate the starting quarterback slot. On the flip side, a win over Bill Belichick’s team would give the Jets the feelings of excitement and hope they desperately need in the wake of Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury.

A Week 3 win for New York also would maintain its unblemished record in divisional play this season. That’s not lost on Wilson heading into the AFC East showdown at MetLife Stadium.

“I think that’s the biggest one, 2-0 in the division is a big focus for us,” Wilson recently told reporters, per the team. “Making sure we just cherish every win because it’s tough to win in this league. So, coming out here, doing our assignment, doing what we need to do and being efficient can help us do that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Oddsmakers aren’t confident in Wilson’s chances of leading the Jets to a much-needed win. New England is a 2.5-point road favorite for the first of two regular-season matchups between the longtime rivals, per consensus data from NESN Bets.