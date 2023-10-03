Bizarre Play Sparks Scoring Confusion In Seahawks-Giants Game

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker found himself in the middle of a wacky play against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Midway through the first quarter, Walker took a handoff from quarterback Geno Smith and was hit behind the line of scrimmage. In real time, Walker appeared to land on top of defender Bobby Okereke.

The running back jogged to the 45-yard-line and stood there as the rest of the players and referees looked around. Realizing that there was no signal to end the play, Walker ran the rest of the field for a 73-yard touchdown to give Seattle the first score of the night.

After review, Walker was ruled down at the 25-yard line and the touchdown came off the scoreboard.

Despite being called back, Monday Night Football saw one of Week 4’s strangest plays.