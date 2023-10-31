Kristaps Porzingis has been tremendous throughout his first three games as a member of the Boston Celtics.

The 28-year-old believes he can be better, though.

Porzingis had another solid performance Monday, helping the Celtics put a beatdown on the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. In his first game against the team that traded him this offseason, the Latvia native scored 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and recorded a block in just under 24 minutes. He was incredibly efficient, despite apparently not being in the best of shape.

“I’m still kind of working my way back into really good shape,” Porzingis said Monday, per NBC Sports Boston. “I’m not there yet. I didn’t have a great summer because I had to miss the (FIBA) World Cup and I’m still getting there, but so far I’m enjoying playing with these guys.

“This is a very, very talented team and I think I fit well with these guys and it’s been pretty smooth getting adjusted … but I think in terms of my game, I’m going to get much, much better. I’m still working my way back into top shape.”

The Celtics’ acquisition of Porzingis this offseason came with mixed feelings from the organization’s fans, as Marcus Smart was the top piece who left Boston as a result. If Porzingis can keep pace, however, no one will be complaining.

Porzingis is shooting 58% from the field and 47% from beyond the arc, averaging 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocks per game. He’s been the final boss of a tremendous Celtics defense while fitting in seamlessly on an offense that is expected to score most of its points from beyond the arc or in the paint.

If he does continue to get better, we might be looking at a legitimate All-NBA candidate.