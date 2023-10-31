Jaylen Brown Makes Statement In Stellar Celtics Performance

Jaylen Brown entered the new season for the Boston Celtics with pressure to perform after signing a historic supermax extension over the summer.

Brown scored just 11 points in the season opener and needed a response to regain his All-Star form. After a big fourth quarter on Friday against the Miami Heat, Brown completely took over in Washington on Monday night in a 126-107 win.

Brown scored a game-high 36 points, with a particularly hot night from beyond the arc, draining eight of 13 attempts. Other players such as Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White had each previously had a chance to dominate a game this season. On Monday, the night belonged to Brown.

Even on his night, Brown recognized that the talent on the floor for the Celtics can determine the course of the game based on the hot hand.

“We definitely want to keep playing in the flow of the game,” Brown told reporters after the win, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Keep playing and making the right plays with the right matchups. There’s going to be days where (Jayson Tatum) has it going. (Kristaps Porzingis) is going to have it and Jrue (Holiday) and (Derrick) White. Even guys off the bench like Payton (Pritchard) and Sam (Hauser). The most important thing is that we find a way to get wins. There’s going to be nights where it’s not going to be my night. You’ve got to have maturity to understand that.”

For the amount of star power the Celtics have, team basketball remains an early theme.

Brown looks to stay in rhythm as the Celtics host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at TD Garden.