Cowboys-49ers Live Stream: NFL Week 5 On TV, Stream Online

In one of the best games of the NFL season thus far, the Dallas Cowboys head to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Dallas enters off of a win over the New England Patriots at 3-1 while San Francisco is undefeated at 4-0.

Last season in the NFC Divisional Round, the 49ers outlasted the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to their third conference championship game in four seasons.

Two top contenders in the NFC do battle once again on Sunday Night Football.

Here is how to watch the Week 5 matchup online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | Peacock