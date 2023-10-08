In one of the best games of the NFL season thus far, the Dallas Cowboys head to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Dallas enters off of a win over the New England Patriots at 3-1 while San Francisco is undefeated at 4-0.

Last season in the NFC Divisional Round, the 49ers outlasted the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to their third conference championship game in four seasons.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 10/8, 5:10pm
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
+151
0
Sun 10/8, 8:20 PM
SF -3.5 O/U 45.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
San Francisco 49ers
SF
0
-179

Two top contenders in the NFC do battle once again on Sunday Night Football.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is how to watch the Week 5 matchup online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | Peacock

Story continues below advertisement

More NFL:

Cowboys-49ers Live Stream: NFL Week 5 On TV, Stream Online

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images