The Major League Baseball postseason continues Wednesday, with the Arizona Diamondbacks sitting just one win away from a spot in the National League divisional round.

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the D-backs in Game 2 of their best-of-three wild-card series at American Family Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee entered as the No. 3 seed in the NL but fell behind with a 6-3 loss in Game 1. The Brew Crew turn to starter Freddy Peralta, who will be opposed by NL Cy Young contender Zac Gallen.

Milwaukee is the betting favorite for Game 2, per consensus data from NESN Bets.

Here’s how you can watch the Brewers-Diamondbacks postseason game:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN