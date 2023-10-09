Following Sunday’s disastrous home loss to the New Orleans Saints, Bill Belichick basically confirmed Mac Jones will start this weekend when the Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders. And he sang a similar tune Monday morning.

But was New England’s head coach being entirely truthful?

For now, we’ll take Belichick at his word. However, after watching Adam Schefter’s Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee” show, it’s hard to shake the feeling that big changes could be in store for the Patriots.

Here are Schefter’s full comments:

“What Bill has said, is Bill has said, that he’s sticking with Mac. That he’s the one. I think everyone across the league looks at it and says, ‘Well, they’re gonna be doing something.’ What is it that they’re gonna be doing? Because Bill Belichick is coming off maybe the two worst losses of his career in back-to-back weeks. The offense has been inept. It has not gotten the job done. So you know that they’re not gonna stand pat. That they’re gonna be doing something.

“So the question is, what is that? And Bill has said that he’s standing behind the quarterback for now. We’ve heard other head coaches say similar things before only to go a different route during the week. So, let’s see where that goes. But, look, I think it’s fair to say that, when they play the Las Vegas Raiders this week, that the offense isn’t going to look the same. What that means, we’ll find out as the week evolves.”

It’s one thing to read Schefter’s comments, but it’s another thing to watch and hear him deliver them. Because it sure seemed as if ESPN’s top NFL insider knew more about the situation than he was letting on.

Take a look:

"Bill Belichick has said that he's sticking with Mac Jones..



It's fair to say that when the Patriots play the Raiders this week the offense isn't gonna look the same..



If you ask us, that’s the same energy that Schefter gave off last October when, hours before the Patriots hosted the Chicago Bears, he said their quarterback plan was a “mystery.” He also said Jones was “expected to play some.”

And we all know what happened that night.

Does any of this mean that Zappe will replace Jones for Sunday’s game against the Raiders? Could the Patriots again play both quarterbacks, because it worked so well the first time?

Ultimately, it’s hard to see New England going with someone other than Jones to start in Vegas. Yes, the third-year quarterback was awful in his last two games and benched in both, but Zappe wasn’t any better. At the end of the day, the Patriots might not have any better options internally and externally.

Still, between Schefter’s comments and what Belichick himself said Monday morning, it’s clear something will change this week. We’ll just have to wait to see what it is.