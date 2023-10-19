Chandler Jones was active on social media after his latest arrest.

According to TMZ, citing police records, Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday on a charge of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. It was the same offense Jones was arrested for in late September, which prompted his release from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Shortly after Jones was released Wednesday, the four-time Pro Bowl selection posted a video to his Instagram story.

“Fresh out of jail again,” Jones said. “Y’all pray for me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones also provided his side of the story about his latest arrest on X, formerly known at Twitter.

“Well if anyone wanted to know, I was headed to Spring Mountain treatment center were I was held To donate 2 million dollars and Fendi and Chanel bags for the staff there.. and not arrested again. Lmao,” Jones posted.

Jones was about to enter the second season of the three-year, $51 million deal he signed with Las Vegas in March 2022 before his relationship with the Raiders fractured. Prior to his lone season with the Silver and Black, Jones played four seasons with the New England Patriots and six with the Arizona Cardinals.

A 2012 first-round draft pick, Jones won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in his penultimate season in Foxboro, Mass.