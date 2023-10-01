It sounds like Eric Mangini doesn’t believe Mac Jones embodies the “Patriot Way.”

Mangini became familiar with this method of operation between 2000 and 2005 when he served as New England’s defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator. Over that span, Mangini watched the Patriots receive great play and leadership from their starting quarterback en route to three Super Bowl victories.

No one expects Jones to be Tom Brady. But Mangini believes the third-year signal-caller would be wise to carry himself more like Brady or other Patriots greats who came before him.

“In New England, we were always trying to get an advantage and we were going to push and get advantages,” Mangini said Friday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” as transcribed by Boston.com. “But it wasn’t going to be about hitting people in inappropriate places or cutting people or taking cheap shots. That’s not the type of business that’s being done there.”

Mangini added: “You get in line with the way they do things in New England, and then whatever ego you have, that gets put aside. The greatest player of all time put aside his ego year after year after year. And you think you’re going to come in here with your little resume, and your very little success, and do that in this building?”

This wasn’t the first time Mangini took issue with Jones. Back in June, the former NFL head coach accused the Alabama product of approaching his situation in New England with “arrogance.”

Jones has a great opportunity to stick it to his doubters Sunday when the Patriots visit the Cowboys. If the 25-year-old can carve up a great defense in Dallas, he could start the process of changing the narrative that currently surrounds him.