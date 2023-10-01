One of the NFL’s best wide receivers is a believer in Mac Jones.

The Jones bandwagon isn’t an easy one to jump on. The 2021 first-rounder is coming off a disastrous sophomore season and his start to the 2023 campaign hasn’t been great. There’s also some baggage attached to Jones in the form of a history of dirty plays.

Nonetheless, Tyreek Hill is a fan of the Patriots quarterback.

“I love Mac Jones,” the Dolphins wide receiver recently said on his “It Needed To Be Said” podcast. “I think he’s a heck of a competitor. Gets the ball out on time, does the small things right. I think they are missing a few more pieces on the offensive side of the ball. Once they add those valuable pieces around him, I think Mac Jones can be successful as any quarterback in this league.”

Hill praising Jones is a bit surprising. It was only a few weeks again when the star pass-catcher rallied Miami fans to call the New England signal-caller “sorry” in the lead-up to the division rivals’ Week 2 matchup. Perhaps that was merely some gamesmanship from the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Jones will try to help the Patriots improve to .500 on the season Sunday when New England visits the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is scheduled for 8:25 p.m. ET.