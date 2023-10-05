The trade for J.C. Jackson filled a clear and obvious need for the Patriots, and they were able to get him for next to nothing.

New England needed just a swap of late-round 2025 NFL Draft picks to land Jackson from the Chargers, who simply wanted to be rid of the cornerback and his bloated contract. The Patriots received Jackson and a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth that same year.

Los Angeles, which signed Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract in March 2022, also was willing to pay the majority of his 2023 salary to get the deal done. ESPN’s Field Yates on Thursday shared the specifics of the 28-year-old’s reworked deal.

The Patriots are on the hook for $1,555,556, with the Chargers paying the remaining $7,777,777 in the form of a signing bonus. The final three years of Jackson’s contract remained unaltered but feature no guaranteed money, meaning the Patriots can easily rework Jackson’s deal this offseason or release him.

The Patriots badly need Jackson, whose career cratered after he left New England, to step in and immediately contribute.

Their cornerback group has been demolished by injuries this season, including one to standout rookie Christian Gonzalez last week that likely will end his season. Jonathan Jones also has missed three straight games with an ankle issue, and Jack Jones and Marcus Jones both are on injured reserve.

Jackson practiced with the Patriots on Thursday, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.