ARLINGTON, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott received a warm welcome ahead of his first game back in Dallas.

The Cowboys, who drafted Elliott in 2016 and employed him for seven seasons, spotlighted the running back’s accomplishments on the field and in the community during a video tribute ahead of Sunday’s game against the Patriots at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys just showed an Ezekiel Elliott highlight video. Nice tribute pic.twitter.com/pks9F4Syy9 — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) October 1, 2023

A visibly emotional Elliott raised his hand to acknowledge the crowd, then broke out his signature “feed me” celebration.

Brothers for life 💙 pic.twitter.com/cgmpE2GT8j — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 1, 2023

Elliott, who signed with New England in mid-August, enjoyed the best game of his young Patriots tenure in Week 3, rushing for 80 yards and averaging 5.0 yards per carry in a road win over the New York Jets.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday reported Elliott was expected to have a larger role and see “starter reps” against his former team, but Rhamondre Stevenson played New England’s entire opening drive.