Mac Jones already was working with a subpar receiving group, and now, he’ll have to move forward without the 2023 Patriots’ most productive pass-catcher.

Kendrick Bourne is out for the remainder of the campaign after tearing his ACL in New England’s Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Bourne has been the Patriots’ most effective receiving option by a long shot this season, as he currently paces the team in receiving yards, catches, targets and touchdowns.

But on-field production isn’t the only thing Bourne provides to New England. Jones highlighted the veteran wideout’s other impacts Monday when he spoke about Bourne’s season-ending injury.

“I mean, everyone knows KB. He’s a really nice, fun guy and obviously (a) great teammate,” Jones said on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego Show,” as transcribed by Boston.com. “But (he) just brings a different element of energy. Just thinking about the first day I threw with him, at some public park — just coming out, smiling, laughing.

“He’s just always laughing and smiling. So I enjoy that about him. He always brings positivity. And I think we have multiple people on our team that can do that, myself included. And that’s part of the game is the relationships. It’s about the people. It’s about your friends and your teammates and your co-workers, right? We’re in the NFL. So we’re also working together. And this is a big challenge for us.”

Fellow Patriots captain Matthew Slater echoed Jones’ sentiments Monday. The franchise legend was “heartbroken” to see Bourne go down amid what was shaping up to be a career season for the 28-year-old.

Bourne himself isn’t hanging his head after losing out on the second half of the season, though. The ever-optimistic receiver plans to “attack” his rehab.

The Patriots will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.