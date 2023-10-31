Mac Jones Strives To Grow With Patriots Young Players As Injuries Pile Up

The New England Patriots have had just about every issue during the 2023 season.

Tough schedule, poor performances, inconsistent coaching and especially injuries. Ultimately, the Patriots were not going to compete, but these areas have become headlines of the season.

New England already lost Matthew Judon, Marcus Jones and Christian Gonzalez for extended time entering their Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Not only did the Patriots suffer a 31-17 defeat, they also lost arguably their best skill player on offense when Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL later in the game.

With more and more injuries, the Patriots are going to have more young players stepping up to fill roles. With those opportunities, Mac Jones knows he has plenty to improve on and wants to do so as part of a youth movement.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s definitely hard,” Jones said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show on Monday. “Just making sure that it’s the next guy up. Whether it’s a receiver, a lineman, whatever. You just go out there, ball out and just do your thing. For me, just instill confidence in those guys. I have a lot of trust in the young guys on our team. I feel like I can grow with some of the young guys that we have that will get a chance to play.”

Specifically in the Patriots’ wide receiver group, players such as Kayshon Boutte and Tyquan Thornton would be in line for more snaps with the absence of Bourne and DeVante Parker.

“Really want them to take advantage of the opportunity,” Jones explained. “I’ve seen Boutte play in college and worked with him early in training camp and the first game. I have a lot of confidence in him. Same thing with Tyquan, he’s from Florida. I’ve seen him play in high school. I’ve seen him play in college. I’ve been really impressed with what he’s done in the NFL. He just needs an opportunity. I know he’s going to take advantage of it. I believe in a lot of those guys. Like I said, I want to grow with young players like Pop (Demario Douglas) and everybody and grow with them. See what we can do to build for the future, too.”

The Patriots look to find a spark when they host the Washington Commanders in Week 9 at Gillette Stadium.