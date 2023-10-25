Jim Irsay is expected to face some sort of discipline after the Indianapolis Colts owner publicly aired out the National Football League for an officiating error.

Irsay on Tuesday took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared the NFL admitted to making an incorrect call at the end of the Week 7 game between the Colts and Cleveland Browns. After Irsay broadcast the NFL’s admission, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that team officials are prohibited from publicly commenting on communication they receive from the league on calls at the end of games.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday said that Irsay would receive some level of discipline.

Cleveland benefitted from two controversial calls in the final minute of its 39-38 victory.

On a third-and-4 from the Indianapolis 13-yard line with 47 seconds left, Colts cornerback Darrell Buckner was penalized for illegal contact on a play Indianapolis recorded a strip-sack. The penalty gave the Browns a first-and-goal at the Indianapolis 8-yard line with 38 ticks remaining.

Then, on the very next play, Buckner was whistled for pass interference after the throw from Browns quarterback P.J. Walker sailed out of the end zone. It gave the Browns another first-and-goal from the Indianapolis 1-yard line.

Cleveland scored the game-winning touchdown three plays later with 15 seconds remaining.

While Irsay’s irritation about the situation is understandable, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise to hear the outspoken Colts owner will be reprimanded.