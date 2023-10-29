Kyle Dugger’s 2023 season was mostly quiet entering Week 8, but the Patriots safety delivered a very loud play to open New England’s tilt in Miami on Sunday.

With the Dolphins facing a third-and-15 from their own 30-yard line in the first quarter, Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted by Dugger on a pass intended for all-world wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The gift-wrapped pick wasn’t overly impressive, but the same can’t be said for Dugger’s return.

After working up to his feet, Dugger evaded Hill and made a beeline downfield. Braxton Berrios tried to bring down the 6-foot-2, 222-pound defensive back, but Dugger planted the former Patriots wide receiver with a violent stiff arm.

The interception was Dugger’s first of the season, and it came at a rather fitting time. The Patriots’ trip to South Beach marked their final game before the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline, and the fourth-year pro has been one of the most popular names mentioned for potential sell-off candidates in Foxboro, Mass.

Dugger’s pick also set the stage for the first score of the AFC East showdown. Three players after Tagovailoa’s turnover, Mac Jones connected with Kendrick Bourne on a 24-year-old touchdown pass to give the visitors an early 7-0 lead.