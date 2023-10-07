The ending of Malcolm Brogdon and the Boston Celtics was rumored to be more the bitter side, but rest assured, the 30-year-old guard cleared up one looming misconception upon his arrival to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Unlike Boston, Portland isn’t anywhere near contention — pretty far off in fact. The Trail Blazers traded away franchise star Damian Lillard, undergoing a semi-rebuild mode with solid pieces, but none of which move the needle. They’re two years removed from their last playoff appearance and one of the league’s youngest teams, yet Brogdon isn’t bothered by any of that baggage at the very least. In fact, he’s embracing it.”

“I want to be here,” Brogdon told reporters Thursday during training camp, per team-provided video. “There’s a lot of misleading information out there about they need to trade me or I want to go to (a contender). Right now I’m trying to make the most of my opportunity. That’s really what it is, and right now it’s assuming a leadership role with these young guys and I’m embracing that.”

Similarly to months ahead of last summer’s trade to Boston, Brogdon finds himself in a place much like the Indiana Pacers.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, it was evident that Brogdon wanted out, thanking the Pacers on several occasions for considering his feelings on finding a preferable destination — the Celtics. And after a year of sacrifice and being named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Brogdon — unless a trade goes down — is set to embark on an even greater challenge with a Portland team undergoing its post-Lillard era.

Inheriting a greater leadership than he filled in Boston, Brogdon is confident that he’s up for the challenge that lies ahead.

“I think it really prepared me,” Brogdon explained. “It prepares me for a situation like this with all the experience I’ve gained in my seven, eight years (in the NBA) and playing for a championship-caliber team, to come to a team with young stars, multiple young stars on this team. … I think it’s a great situation for me as a vet to step in and really lead and take a leadership role.”