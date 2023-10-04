The New England Patriots are 1-3 for the third straight season and lack optimism moving forward after losing two top defenders for the season in addition to a struggling offense.

On Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Football, NFL Network host Kyle Brandt compared the Mac Jones era of New England football to three “Star Wars” films, beginning with the positives of the rookie quarterback in 2021.

“Go back to Ep. 7,” Brandt explained. “It’s a rebirth. It’s new characters. That is the Mac Jones rookie year. It’s kind of working. It’s likable.”

2023 Patriots = Star Wars Ep.9 pic.twitter.com/vWEAEqVjHa — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 4, 2023

Brandt then explains that issues arose in the next movie, as they did on the offense for the Patriots in 2022 under Matt Patricia.

“Then you get to Ep. 8 and last season with Mac Jones,” Brandt said. “You knew you were in trouble when in the first 30 seconds, Luke Skywalker tosses his father’s lightsaber over his shoulder… It’s like ‘Battle stations guys, I don’t know if these movies are going to work.'”

The NFL Network host alluded that as the series once hit a new low, New England is at a similar spot after a demoralizing 38-3 loss in Week 4 to the Dallas Cowboys. Brandt hopes the Patriots can turn directions from the movie franchise.

“Hopefully, there’s new things coming for the Patriots because we appear to have hit rock bottom,” Brandt said. “Patriots, I hope you don’t go that way.”

New England looks to turn the tides at home in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.