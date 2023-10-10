The New England Patriots’ fiercest rival reportedly could be active on the trade market before the NFL’s deadline at the end of the month.

The Jets are “looking at options for Mecole Hardman, including a potential trade,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Hardman did not suit up in New York’s road win over the Denver Broncos this past Sunday and he enters Week 6 with one only target the entire season.

The veteran wide receiver joined the Jets over the offseason on a one-year, $4 million contract that could reach a maximum value of $5.5 million. Hardman, a 2019 second-round pick, played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs. As a rookie, the Georgia product earned Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a kick returner.

Hardman has yet to really pop as a wide receiver — he was held under 45 receptions in three of his first four seasons — but he doesn’t turn 26 until March and has plenty of upside. He could be of interest to a team bereft of offensive talent like the Patriots, but it’s tough to envision the Jets moving a player to a division foe.

New York also could use all hands on deck this Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will try to keep Zach Wilson and company under .500.