Patriots Injury Report: 10 Players Limited Ahead Of Saints Game

The New England Patriots are dealing with myriad injuries as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

A total of 10 players were listed as limited participants in Thursday’s Patriots practice. The same 10 also were limited Wednesday.

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

ST Cody Davis, Knee

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

RB Ty Montgomery, Illness

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Thigh

G Cole Strange, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

Jones, a starter at cornerback when healthy, missed the last three games. Reiff, Flowers and Davis all have not played this season, with the Patriots starting their 21-day return clock Wednesday.

Reiff is on injured reserve, and Flowers and Davis both are on the physically unable to perform list. Cornerback Jack Jones and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton both are eligible to return from IR, as well, but have yet to begin practicing.

As expected, cornerback Christian Gonzalez and outside linebacker Matthew Judon both did not participate. They’re likely to land on injured reserve this week after suffering shoulder and biceps injuries, respectively, that will sideline them for all or most of New England’s remaining games.

Newly reacquired cornerback J.C. Jackson was not listed on Thursday’s injury report, suggesting he was a full participant in his first practice back with the team. His trade from the Los Angeles Chargers wasn’t officially announced until after practice, however, so the Patriots might not have been required to list him.

Jackson did not appear on the Chargers’ injury report at any point this season but told reporters last week that he’s “not 100%.”

The 1-3 Patriots will host the 2-2 Saints on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.