The New England Patriots’ first Week 5 injury report is a lengthy one.

Edge rusther Matthew Judon and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez both were non-participants, as expected. Both likely are out for the rest of the season due to a biceps and labrum injury, respectively.

The Patriots also listed 10 players as “limited,” including five holdovers. The new additions are running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery, defensive lineman Trey Flowers, tackle Riley Reiff and special teamer Cody Davis.

Flowers and Davis both were on the physically unable to perform list, whereas Reiff was on injured reserve. New England now has 21 days to add them to the 53-man roster.

Story continues below advertisement

Stevenson and Montgomery are the true surprise additions. Stevenson’s status will be especially worth monitoring in the days ahead.

Here’s the full Wednesday injury report, via the official Patriots website:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Christian Gonzalez, Shoulder

LB Matthew Judon, Elbow

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Knee

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

RB Ty Montgomery, Illness

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Thigh

G Cole Strange, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

Story continues below advertisement

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.

New Orleans listed six players as non-participants on its injury report, including tight end Juwan Johnson and safety Lonnie Johnson. Tight end Jimmy Graham also took a rest day.

Quarterback Derek Carr was amount three players limited in practice, but he’s expected to play this weekend.

The Patriots will practice again Thursday and Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Sunday. They’ll kick off with the Saints from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.