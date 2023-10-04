The New England Patriots’ first Week 5 injury report is a lengthy one.

Edge rusther Matthew Judon and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez both were non-participants, as expected. Both likely are out for the rest of the season due to a biceps and labrum injury, respectively.

The Patriots also listed 10 players as “limited,” including five holdovers. The new additions are running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery, defensive lineman Trey Flowers, tackle Riley Reiff and special teamer Cody Davis.

Flowers and Davis both were on the physically unable to perform list, whereas Reiff was on injured reserve. New England now has 21 days to add them to the 53-man roster.

Story continues below advertisement

Stevenson and Montgomery are the true surprise additions. Stevenson’s status will be especially worth monitoring in the days ahead.

Here’s the full Wednesday injury report, via the official Patriots website:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Christian Gonzalez, Shoulder
LB Matthew Judon, Elbow

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Knee
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
RB Ty Montgomery, Illness
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Thigh
G Cole Strange, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

Story continues below advertisement

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 10/4, 4:10pm
New Orleans Saints
NO
-106
0
Sun 10/8, 1:00 PM
NE -1 O/U 40.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
0
-115

New Orleans listed six players as non-participants on its injury report, including tight end Juwan Johnson and safety Lonnie Johnson. Tight end Jimmy Graham also took a rest day.

Quarterback Derek Carr was amount three players limited in practice, but he’s expected to play this weekend.

The Patriots will practice again Thursday and Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Sunday. They’ll kick off with the Saints from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

More Football:

Christian Gonzalez, Matthew Judon Break Silence On Injuries

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images