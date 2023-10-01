The Patriots visited Jerry World on Sunday, and two players dressed appropriately.

Special teamer Brenden Schooler and edge rusher Matthew Judon both wore cowboy-style outfits for New England’s Week 4 game in Dallas. Schooler, a Texas native, went with a traditional western getup, whereas Judon added the kind of flair you’d expect.

Here’s Judon’s outfit, via the Patriots’ official website:

And here’s Schooler’s, courtesy of ESPN’s Mike Reiss:

Edge: Schooler.

That’s not a surprise, though, as Schooler is used to dressing this way. In fact, he rocked a cowboy hat before at least two games last season.

The Patriots and Cowboys will kick off from AT&T Stadium mat 4:25 p.m. ET.