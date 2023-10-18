Patriots List 20(!) Players On Enormous Week 7 Injury Report

The Patriots closed last week with a whopping 17-player injury report.

Their first injury report of Week 7? It’s even worse.

New England listed 20 players on Wednesday’s report, with six of them missing practice. The other 14 were limited.

Here’s the full list, via the Patriots’ official website:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Trent Brown, Chest

TE Hunter Henry, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

LB Josh Uche, Knee/Foot

DL Keion White, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews, Ankle

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Knee

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

S Kyle Dugger, Foot

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

DB Jack Jones, Hamstring

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

DB Jabrill Peppers, Knee

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

G Cole Strange, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

Not good!

On the positive side of things, receiver Tyquan Thornton was removed from the report and appears to be a full-go ahead of this Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills. He made his return last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, catching one pass for six yards in a loss.

Smith-Schuster also returned after missing all of last week and Tuesday’s practice due to a concussion. Demario Douglas, who also is dealing with a concussion, practiced for the second day in a row. Godchaux and Stevenson both were back on the field after sitting out Tuesday’s practice.

But that’s where the good vibes end.

Andrews and Peppers both are new additions. New England’s entire projected offensive line from training camp — Brown, Strange, Andrews, Onwenu, Reiff — is listed on this report.

Sometimes a new injury that shows up on a practice report isn’t a big deal; other times it is. We’ll just have to wait and see whether Andrews or Peppers practice on Thursday.

Brown, White, Henry and Uche all sat out for the second day in a row. White suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss, while Uche suffered a foot injury that reportedly isn’t serious. The severity of Henry’s ankle injury remains unclear.

New England will practice again Thursday and Friday. Sunday’s kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.