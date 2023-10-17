Red Sox’s Triston Casas Nominated For MLBPA Award By Peers

Triston Casas caught fire over the summer and rode that momentum for a solid rookie season for the Boston Red Sox in 2023.

After struggling to hit .200 for the first two months of the season, Casas turned it around in June, posted a 1.199 OPS as the American League Rookie of the Month in July and finished the season with 24 home runs and a .856 OPS.

Following the conclusion of the postseason, Casas will certainly be in the mix for the American League Rookie of the Year award. In the meantime, the 23-year-old received a nomination from the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) for the Players Choice Award for AL Outstanding Rookie. Two more infielders Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers joined Casas for nominations.

The rookie first baseman made a statement during 2023 as his defense slowly improved while simultaneously emerging as a staple of the Red Sox lineup for years to come.

Casas closed out the season slashing .263/.367/.490 in 132 games.