Pedro Martinez believes Shohei Ohtani will shift coasts to start the next chapter of his Major League Baseball career.

Ohtani isn’t going to just be the crown jewel of MLB’s upcoming free agency. The two-way superstar very well could be the most sought-after player in the history of the sport, with a potentially unprecedented bidding war on tap for the winter.

The expected price tag on Ohtani effectively narrows down his list of realistic landing spots. Martinez rattled off a few of those big-market clubs when he hypothesized the three-time All-Star’s next step, but the Hall of Fame pitcher ultimately landed on his favorite team.

“I think he’s going to be playing in Boston,” Martinez told Sports Illustrated. “I would love to have him. But I think LA is also suited for him. I think San Diego could be another team where him and his friend, Yu Darvish, could probably meet together. I know (Kodai) Senga is on the Mets and they can also bring the money to pay him. So it’s gonna be a few teams that can also afford him. Those are the few places that I can think of Ohtani maybe landing. But I have to say Boston No. 1.”

Martinez’s remarks sounded more like wishful thinking than a legitimate prediction. That said, a report filed earlier this month tabbed the Red Sox as a “real threat” to sign the 2021 American League MVP.

So, it’s not totally far-fetched to think about Ohtani obliterating baseballs at Fenway Park on a nightly basis. But as mentioned, Boston likely will have to fend off many other motivated clubs if it wants to sign the Japanese phenom.