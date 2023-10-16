Tedy Bruschi knows when Bill Belichick has complete control of the Patriots. After all, the former linebacker was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams in New England.

And when Bruschi watches the 2023 Patriots, he can’t help but think that Belichick’s messaging isn’t getting across.

New England played a lot of undisciplined football across its first six games of the season, which saw the Patriots go 1-5. Sloppy play especially came in abundance Sunday when Belichick’s team committed 10 penalties for nearly 80 yards in a 21-17 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Those infractions sparked a direct take from Bruschi, who played under Belichick for nine seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

“To start the game with two penalties, to finish the game with three penalties — that is a sign that Bill isn’t reaching these guys,” Bruschi said Monday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

In addition to too many mistakes, the Patriots haven’t played much inspired football this season. Rex Ryan ripped New England for its effort level after its third straight loss, and even Kendrick Bourne seemed a tad dubious about the Patriots’ willingness to compete moving forward.

All told, this miserable season for New England has a chance to get even worse.