Why Patriots Must Reinvigorate Running Attack Against Saints

The New England Patriots are off to a 1-3 start with an offense that has lacked consistency and the ability to put together fluid drives.

One big reason for that is the lack of a true run game.

Even when Mac Jones ran into trouble in his first two years in the league, he had a capable running game. Damien Harris led the charge in 2021 for a group that ranked eighth in rushing yards, 11th in yards per carry and second in rushing touchdowns with 24, 15 of those coming from Harris.

For a group that lacked functionality a season ago, Rhamondre Stevenson still posted a 1,000 yard campaign in 2022 as the team’s best offensive player.

New England was supposed to continue that production in 2023. The team signed two-time rushing champion in veteran Ezekiel Elliott before the season to ease Stevenson’s workload after a busy season.

So far, the Patriots have been ineffective on the ground. Through the first four weeks, New England ranks No. 24 in rushing yards, No. 28 in yards per carry and have just one rushing touchdown, which came from Stevenson in Week 2 against the Dolphins.

Until Mac Jones can restore his abilities, the Patriots have to get the running game going. Additionally, New England is 0-6 when Jones attempts over 40 passes dating back to his rookie season. An injured offensive line has not helped that cause, but the results of the group’s ground production is rather telling.

The Patriots have only had one game this season in which they ran for over 100 yards and did not commit a turnover. That translated into New England’s only victory of the season, a 15-10 win over the New York Jets with 157 rushing yards.

New England draws the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, who have allowed the 11th-fewest rushing yards and just one rushing touchdown. Their run stoppers are solid but not invincible.

The Patriots need to turn the tides offensively. Making an effort to establish the run can open up room for improvement.