Aaron Rodgers ‘Few Weeks’ From Return? Jets QB Makes Big Claim

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear he’s willing to defy medical science, but this one would be something else.

The New York Jets quarterback has been out since Week 1 when he tore his Achilles in the first quarter of his first game with his new team. It’s an injury that typically costs players an entire season, especially players like Rodgers, who will turn 40 in a month.

However, Rodgers has clearly made remarkable progress, quickly getting back to walking and now routinely being spotted before games throwing passes on the field during warmups. Returning to game action still feels like a massive step to take, but if we’re to believe one postgame interaction Monday night, Rodgers believes he could be back this season — and very soon.

Cameras caught Rodgers embracing Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James after LA’s 27-6 win on “Monday Night Football” at MetLife Stadium. James asked Rodgers when he’d be back, and the four-time MVP’s answer will excite Jets fans.

“A few weeks,” Rodgers can be heard telling James.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted video of the interaction Tuesday morning.

Chargers’ safety Derwin James asked Aaron Rodgers, postgame last night, “When you coming back?”



Rodgers responded, “A few weeks.” pic.twitter.com/R4jMNSLQ6E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2023

Now, a few things. The biggest thing to remember in this case is that Rodgers, perhaps more than any other player in the league, is extremely calculated when it comes to how he’s received by the media. He’s not exactly shy. He had to know there were countless cameras and microphones near him. They embraced literally in the middle of the field. If Rodgers didn’t think it would be picked up and reported on, he at least can’t be surprised that it did.

The other issue, of course, is that Rodgers can say whatever he wants. He can throw as many pregame passes as he pleases. The truth is we haven’t yet seen him try to test that surgically repaired Achilles in a way that he’ll have to do in an NFL game. As far as anyone knows, he sure hasn’t been cleared to do that. At this point in the process, we have to just assume a return is a long shot because, quite frankly, there’s no precedent for such a speedy return.

The Jets have to really hope he can pull off the miracle, though. Robert Saleh’s team has done an admirable job of staying in the hunt without their star quarterback. Even with Monday night’s loss, the Jets are still 4-4. The entire AFC East lost in Week 9, and New York still somehow remains within striking distance of first-place Miami at 6-3.

All of that being said, the offense simply isn’t good enough for a sustained run at or in the playoffs. New York couldn’t find the end zone Monday night and averaged just 3.5 yards per play. Quarterback Zach Wilson has displayed flashes of competence and capability, but he’s not on the same planet as Rodgers — even if the future Hall of Famer isn’t quite 100% if and when he returns this season.