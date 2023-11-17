Bengals’ Joe Burrow Done For Season With Hand Injury

You can probably go ahead and cancel those Cincinnati Bengals futures, folks.

Joe Burrow is done for the year.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced the news Friday, revealing Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his throwing hand during Thursday night’s loss to the Ravens. The injury occurred on a sack by Baltimore pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney in which Burrow’s hand got caught underneath his body.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews also suffered a season-ending injury in the matchup, leaving the game after his ankle rolled on a hip-drop tackle by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.

Story continues below advertisement

Total receiving yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under PIT at CLE George Pickens PIT – WR o35.5 -115 DraftKings u36.5 -114 FanDuel

Jake Browning, who finished the game Thursday, will take over for Burrow.

It’s been a rough year for Cincinnati, which sits at 5-5 as it attempts to navigate the remainder of the season without Burrow. The Bengals dropped to last place in the AFC North with Thursday’s loss, making it a possibility it chooses to pack things in and allow their stars to get healthy. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson all played through injuries despite appearing on the injury report in recent weeks.

Burrow did not appear on the injury report entering the Ravens matchup, prompting the NFL to open an investigation after he was seen wearing a device on his throwing wrist prior to the game.