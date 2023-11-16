Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with a high-stakes AFC North showdown.
Both the Ravens and the Bengals enter Thursday night’s game at M&T Bank Stadium eager to rebound from tough losses last week. Cincinnati was edged out at home by C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, while Lamar Jackson and company let go of the rope in Baltimore against the rival Cleveland Browns.
Total passing yards (incl. overtime)
Lamar JacksonBAL – QB
The 7-3 Ravens are 3.5-point favorites for the primetime contest, per consensus data from NESN Bets. The total is set at 44.
Here’s how you can watch the Bengals-Ravens matchup:
Story continues below advertisement
When: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8:15 p.m.
Stream: Amazon Prime
Featured image via Cara Owsley/USA TODAY Sports Images