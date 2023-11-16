Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with a high-stakes AFC North showdown.

Both the Ravens and the Bengals enter Thursday night’s game at M&T Bank Stadium eager to rebound from tough losses last week. Cincinnati was edged out at home by C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, while Lamar Jackson and company let go of the rope in Baltimore against the rival Cleveland Browns.

Total passing yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under CIN at BAL Lamar Jackson BAL – QB o225.5 -114 FanDuel u225.5 -114 FanDuel

The 7-3 Ravens are 3.5-point favorites for the primetime contest, per consensus data from NESN Bets. The total is set at 44.

Here’s how you can watch the Bengals-Ravens matchup:

When: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8:15 p.m.

Stream: Amazon Prime