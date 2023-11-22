The Bruins will look to get back into the win column Wednesday night, as they’ll conclude a short Florida road trip with a matchup against the Panthers at FLA Live Arena.

Boston dropped its contest with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, falling in overtime after giving up the game-tying goal with five seconds remaining. The B’s have yet to lose consecutive games this season.

The Bruins are holding onto a similar lineup to the ones they’ve used in recent games, though Linus Ullmark will return to the net. Kevin Shattenkirk and Patrick Brown will return to the lineup for Ian Mitchell and Oskar Steen.

The Bruins and Panthers will drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

Story continues below advertisement

No Matchup Found Click here to enter a different Sportradar ID.

BOSTON BRUINS (13-1-3)

Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen — Matthew Poitras — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Patrick Brown

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Story continues below advertisement

FLORIDA PANTHERS (12-5-1)

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich

Gus Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky