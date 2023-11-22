The Bruins will look to get back into the win column Wednesday night, as they’ll conclude a short Florida road trip with a matchup against the Panthers at FLA Live Arena.
Boston dropped its contest with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, falling in overtime after giving up the game-tying goal with five seconds remaining. The B’s have yet to lose consecutive games this season.
The Bruins are holding onto a similar lineup to the ones they’ve used in recent games, though Linus Ullmark will return to the net. Kevin Shattenkirk and Patrick Brown will return to the lineup for Ian Mitchell and Oskar Steen.
The Bruins and Panthers will drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.
BOSTON BRUINS (13-1-3)
Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen — Matthew Poitras — Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Patrick Brown
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
FLORIDA PANTHERS (12-5-1)
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich
Gus Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
