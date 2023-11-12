Zdeno Chara is a beast, but you knew that already.

Chara is no stranger to going the distance. Coming off an impressive run at the Boston Marathon in April, the former Boston Bruins captain took to the streets of NYC and hustled through all five boroughs of the New York City Marathon.

In fact, Chara shaved nearly 20 minutes off his Boston time and averaged a 7:37 mile in the Big Apple.

