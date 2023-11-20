Bruins Legend Patrice Bergeron Shows Support For PWHL Boston

The Bruins aren’t the only Boston hockey team primed for a special campaign.

While the Black and Gold are off to a hot start in their centennial season, PWHL Boston is gearing up for its inaugural slate. The professional women’s hockey club has checked off a number of important boxes since the foundation of the new league in late August, including drafting players, landing a jersey design/color scheme and settling on a home training site.

PWHL Boston now is amid training camp with an eye toward a January start to the regular season. Patrice Bergeron, as he made clear in a video message for the club last week, is eager for the games to get underway.

“Hey, PWHL Boston, Patrice Bergeron here,” Bergeron said. “Welcome to the city. I’m really excited to get to watch you guys play. Good luck in the season. I’ll be cheering you guys on. Take care.”

As Bergeron waits for PWHL Boston to embark on its regular season, the legendary center will continue to support his former team. The Bruins, currently tied for the NHL lead in points, will try to keep it rolling Monday night when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NESN’s complete coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.