The Bruins are off on their Florida road trip, and Monday marks an opportunity to win a special prize.

Boston travels to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning for the first time this season. Fans who watch the Atlantic Division matchup can test their skills during the NESN broadcast.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during Bruins-Lightning can compete to win a signed Jake DeBrusk black home centennial jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning Predict the Game CTA

NESN’s Bruins-Lightning broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at Amalie Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Lightning and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember the more you play, the more opportunities you have to win an incredible prize.

Click here to play!

Subject to Official Rules at NESN.com/PredictTheGame. No purchase necessary. Weekly contests begin on Oct. 22, 2023.

