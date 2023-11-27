Some fans have all but put the nail in the coffin on Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s coaching career in New England but David Andrews continues to support the coach despite the team’s 2-9 record.

“He is my head coach, I believe in him,” Andrews said, per the team. “He brought me in this league. I will go down fighting with him.”

The 31-year-old center admitted after the Patriots’ embarrassing 10-7 loss to the Giants, that the season has been frustrating, but he refused to point fingers at his coach or the quarterbacks as the sole reasons for the Patriots’ struggling offense.

“We have to do a better job. (We) have to play better as a football team,” he said. “Turnovers and all that, it’s team involved. We have to be better as a football team and better as an offense.”

Andrews said despite New England’s record, there are plenty of lessons to be learned and he intends to keep swinging and fighting at each practice and in each game.

The two-time Super Bowl champion was asked when he found out which quarterback was starting for the Patriots and while he said he is not privy to personnel decisions, it doesn’t matter if he is playing in front of Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe.

“I played with a lot of different guys this year. Whoever comes in, it’s my job to hold up as best I can and do my job,” Andrews said. “I expect everybody to be ready to go. You never know when you’re going to get opportunities to come in and play.”

Andrews added: “The season’s not over yet. I don’t have it all figured out, but I try and do what I do and every day come to work.”