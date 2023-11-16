Ex-Celtics Champion Facing Prison Time For Defrauding NBA

Glen “Big Baby” Davis, a member of the Boston Celtics from 2007-2011, is facing prison time.

Davis on Wednesday was found guilty for his role in defrauding the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan, according to the Southern District Court of New York. Davis and ex-NBA player Will Bynum were brought in on conspiracy charges of making claims of dental and medical procedures that never occurred.

The 37-year-old Davis faces up to 20 years in prison, but will likely see a much shorter jail term, according to Bloomberg.

Terrence Williams, another former Celtic who was the ringleader of the scheme, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023. Williams, according to the court, recruited other former NBA players to participate by offering false invoices for procedures to submit for reimbursement for a kick back. In one instance, one of the players involved was playing basketball in Taiwan when he supposedly was getting $48,000 worth of root canals and crowns on eight teeth at a Beverly Hills, California, dental office in December 2018, according to U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss.

Story continues below advertisement

Ex-Celtics guards Sebastian Telfair and Tony Allen were also among the 18 former players charged in the scheme.