Tom Brady never lost more than seven games in a season in his nearly two decades as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

This year’s New England squad already is at eight losses with seven games still remaining.

How does Brady feel watching his former franchise endure its worst season in decades — one that might cost both starting quarterback Mac Jones and head coach Bill Belichick their jobs?

The retired QB was asked that question Monday during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray. He declined to reveal his true opinion, offering the usual collection of generalities that he often spouts in his media appearances.

Brady did say, though, that he hasn’t seen the same level of confidence from the Patriots this season, and that he doesn’t believe Belichick has changed up his coaching approach with the team sitting in last place in the AFC.

Here’s a full transcript of Brady’s response:

“Yeah, it’s a very — you know, look, the NFL’s hard, and it’s hard to win games. I watched the Raiders beat the Jets. I watched the Ravens have that brutal loss (on Sunday). Every week is tough. And sometimes you’re playing better on defense. Sometimes you’re playing better on offense. You’re always — you gotta change your strategy different weeks, there’s different challenges.

“And I think the Patriots, you know, they’re just having, they’re in a tough stretch, just not playing with the kind of confidence that you’ve always seen. And obviously Coach Belichick, I don’t think he’s coaching any different now than the way he coached when we were undefeated.

“There’s a lot of things that need to go right in order to win and succeed. And I think when you lose, the more I sit back and watch, you know, everyone wants to celebrate when you win as an organization, everyone’s responsible. And the same’s true, you know, everyone’s responsible when you lose, too. Everyone can’t be on the bus when you win and be off the bus when you lose, and let’s point the finger at one person.

“When you look at losing, the whole organization loses, the fan base loses, everyone’s in it together. And it’s hard to get it right. And when you get it right, you should really appreciate it, especially in the NFL, because you’re not in a situation where you’re Floyd Mayweather and you’re just better than everybody every time you take the fight to the ring. You’re not like Tiger Woods, that every time you tee it up you’re better than your opponent.

“The NFL’s tough. Everything’s trying to bring you back to 8-9 or 9-8. It’s hard, and you just gotta appreciate it when you win, and you gotta try to make the corrections when you lose.”

The 2-8 Patriots are on a bye this week. They’ll return to action next Sunday against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.