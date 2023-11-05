FOXBORO, Mass. — As the Patriots’ defense took the field for the first time Sunday, two of their top cover men were stuck watching from the sideline.

Neither J.C. Jackson nor Jack Jones was part of New England’s starting lineup for its Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Shaun Wade got the nod at one cornerback spot opposite usual starter Jonathan Jones, with Myles Bryant as the top option in the slot.

Wade saw substantial playing time earlier this season out of necessity, but he’s been only an emergency option throughout his Patriots tenure. The Ohio State product did not play a single defensive snap in either of the previous two games.

Jackson, who rejoined the Patriots via trade last month, struggled in last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins and did not participate in full-team pregame warmups Sunday. He did not play his first snap until New England’s third defensive series.

Even then, Jack Jones remained sidelined. He spent most of that series — which culminated in a 9-yard touchdown run by Washington’s Brian Robinson — seated on the bench with a towel around his neck, away from the Patriots’ other defensive substitutes.

Jones’ first snap came at the 11:12 mark of the second quarter, on the opening play of the Commanders’ fourth possession.

Jackson and Jones played 52 and 45 snaps against the Dolphins, respectively, and Jackson started three consecutive games before Sunday. Neither appeared on the injury report this week, and the reason for their apparent demotions was not immediately clear.