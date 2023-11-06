We now have one possible explanation for why Jack Jones and J.C. Jackson were benched to start Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Commanders.

Bill Belichick denied it after New England’s 20-17 home loss, but it’s obvious that both cornerbacks were benched. Jackson didn’t play on the first two defensive series; Jones sat out the first three. Both declined to speak to reporters afterward, and Jones engaged in some questionable social media activity.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic provided insight into why the Patriots didn’t play Jones and Jackson early in their must-win game against Washington.

“Patriots cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones opened the game against the Commanders on the bench today due to recent performance issues, per sources,” Howe wrote on the X platform. “Both entered the game later.”

It’s possible there’s more to the story, despite Belichick claiming neither player was disciplined for something. However, Howe’s explanation is believable.

Jones and Jackson have played poorly in recent weeks. The former racked up three total penalties in Weeks 7 and 8, with the latter getting flagged for key pass-interference penalties in Weeks 6 and 8. Coverage busts also have been a problem, with Jones — and possibly Jackson — at fault for Jaylen Waddle’s game-clinching touchdown in Week 8.

The road loss to the Miami Dolphins was especially rough, with Jackson graded as New England’s worst coverage player by Pro Football Focus and Jones missing multiple tackles.

The Patriots, now 2-7, have bigger issues to worry about than a pair of disgruntled cornerbacks. But things might be unraveling in New England, with Jones and Jackson among those pulling the thread.