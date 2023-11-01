Josh McDaniels, in being fired by the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, made NFL history.

The bad kind.

McDaniels is the first head coach in NFL history to be fired before the end of his second season for two different teams, as pointed out by James Palmer of NFL Media. The 47-year-old was fired by the Denver Broncos after Week 13 in 2010, finishing his tenure with an 11-17 record. His dismissal from Las Vegas came after just 25 games, where he compiled a 9-16 record.

It’s the third time McDaniels has been let out of his contract, also having been let go by the St. Louis Rams in 2011 before returning to the New England Patriots for his second stint.

The Raiders will continue to pay McDaniels after giving him a six-year contract in January 2022, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. There are over four full years left on the deal that Las Vegas is obligated to pay.

There’s a thought that McDaniels’ next stop will be back in New England, though there are some factors that could prevent that. His history with the Patriots, and their current place in the AFC East standing, have driven home a desire among the fan base for his return, though. In the meantime, he’ll be getting paid to sit on the couch and mull over his next career move.