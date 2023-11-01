Raiders players apparently were able to let Josh McDaniels know how they really felt before the head coach was shown the door in Las Vegas.

McDaniels’ tumultuous tenure in the Entertainment Capital of the World officially came to an end late Tuesday night when he was fired alongside general manager Dave Ziegler. The final straw for owner Mark Davis proved to be the Raiders’ “Monday Night Football” road loss to the Detroit Lions, which dropped the Silver and Black to 3-5 on the season.

But before Las Vegas’ Week 8 primetime contest, players reportedly had an opportunity to air out their grievances. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “McDaniels provided the players a chance to raise their issues during a Thursday meeting” and team leaders such as Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs spoke up.

If this was a motivational strategy by McDaniels, it clearly was too little, too late. The Raiders largely looked listless Monday night, and there seemingly is a good chance McDaniels already lost the locker room well before Las Vegas geared up for its matchup with Detroit.

In the interim, the Raiders will be coached by nine-year NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce, who won Super Bowl XLII with the New York Giants. As for McDaniels, it’s anyone’s guess where the 47-year-old might land next.