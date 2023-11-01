FOXBORO, Mass. — How did Bill Belichick react to Josh McDaniels’ overnight firing? Is there any chance of McDaniels landing back in New England?

Belichick wasn’t interested in entertaining either of those questions Wednesday morning.

“I just heard about it this morning,” the Patriots head coach replied when asked about the Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to dismiss McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, another Patriots alum. “I’m just trying to get ready for Washington.”

McDaniels, New England’s longtime offensive coordinator, already returned to the Patriots after one failed head-coaching stint with Denver more than a decade ago. Belichick wouldn’t say whether he’d consider another reunion now that the 47-year-old is a coaching free agent again.

“Just getting ready for Washington,” Belichick said.

Belichick gave similar responses to repeated questions about the Patriots’ quiet trade deadline Tuesday. As you can glean from those remarks, Belichick’s struggling squad is preparing to host the Commanders this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The Raiders went 9-16 in 1 1/2 seasons under McDaniels and Ziegler, who stocked their roster and coaching staff with fellow ex-Patriots. Two of those wins came against New England.