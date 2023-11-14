As the offseason creeps closer to a time of more frequent activity, the Boston Red Sox have work to do to revamp their roster entering the 2024 season.

Despite three last-place finishes in four seasons, Boston could be close to returning to contention with the right additions this winter.

Among a few areas to watch, MLB insider Tim Britton listed five areas of need for the Red Sox:

-Frontline starting pitcher

-Back of rotation starting pitching

-Second baseman

-Designated hitter

-Right-handed bat

Some of those needs overlap and can even be narrowed down as a result. In general, Boston needs starting pitching help with quality arms that can pitch deep into games and help rest a talented bullpen. While top of the rotation options have to be a priority, the Red Sox can certainly look to add more depth to the rotation.

Boston should add a right-handed bat to balance a very left-handed lineup with bats such as Triston Casas, Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida. Whether at the designated hitter spot or to fill a long-time hole at second base, there are options to readjust the lineup.

Boston has several players in these spots that will determine the path in which the Red Sox look to improve.

With a variety of additions to make, the Red Sox will be creative this offseason under new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.